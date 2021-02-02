2021 Best in KLAS - Maize Analytics Ranked the Top Patient Privacy Monitoring Solution
Maize Analytics has been ranked the top Patient Privacy Monitoring Solution in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maize Analytics, a leading provider of data governance solutions, announces today that it has been ranked the top Patient Privacy Monitoring Solution in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report.
Maize Analytics was founded in 2013 with the goal of helping healthcare organizations protect patient data. Through Maize’s patented, peer-reviewed, and published solution, compliance and privacy officers are able to quickly audit medical record accesses and identify suspicious behavior. Today, the Maize team supports healthcare facilities and organizations across the United States and Canada.
Each year, KLAS published the Best in KLAS report, ranking vendors across the many technology and services markets within healthcare. This report amplifies the voice of the provider and payer communities, whose willingness to share their feedback with KLAS fuels this report. Being a ‘Best in KLAS’ vendor means that provider organizations have found the vendor to be the leader in their market segment. Healthcare providers hold Best in KLAS vendors to the highest standard of excellence.
“We are extremely proud to be acknowledged as the 2021 Best in KLAS for Patient Privacy Monitoring,” says Daniel Fabbri, the Founder, and CEO of Maize Analytics. He continues, “This award is a testament to our team’s effort to build great tools for our end-users and also provide top-tier customer support.”
About Maize Analytics:
Maize Analytics helps organizations manage their data governance processes with solutions to monitor and protect their data. Maize’s machine learning solutions provide insight into who has access to what data and why accesses are occurring; helping privacy, compliance and IT teams strengthen their internal data security process to maximize efficiency, reduce fraud, and increase productivity.
For more information, please visit https://www.maizeanalytics.com/
