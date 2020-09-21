Maize Analytics Receives EPCS Certification
Maize Analytics has recently completed the certification audit for Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances (EPCS) for our Privacy Monitoring System.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES , September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maize Analytics announces today, the successful completion of the certification audit for Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances (EPCS) for its Privacy Monitoring system implementation with one of the top children’s hospitals named by U.S. News & World Report. This certification shows that Maize and the healthcare organization has passed the audit by a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) approved certification organization.
The audit was performed by the Drummond Group, a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, one of the three test and certifications they handle are EPCS software and processes. Drummond Group reviewed the integration between Maize Analytics’ Privacy Monitoring system, and the Hospital’s EMR application, Cerner Millennium. The audit consisted of a thorough review by a representative of the Drummond Group to determine if our application met the requirements of EPCS set in place by the DEA.
Maize Analytics looks forward to working with other healthcare organizations to receive EPCS certification with their implementations of our solutions.
About Maize Analytics
Maize Analytics helps organizations close the loop on their internal data governance process with solutions to monitor and protect accesses to their data. Our machine learning solutions provide full insight into who has access to what data, and if there are inappropriate accesses to that data. Maize Analytics helps privacy, compliance and IT teams strengthen their internal data security process to maximize efficiency, reduce fraud, and increase productivity.
For more information, please visit https://www.maizeanalytics.com/
About Drummond
Drummond is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries, among these for DEA, Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), and Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes. And for ONC Electronic Health Records (EHRs). Drummond Group is a trusted test lab and the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Founded in 1999, Drummond has a DEA approved EPCS Certification Process since 2012. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com or email sales@drummondgroup.com.
