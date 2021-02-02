ADDITION OF THE CarletonCalcs® SOTWARE ENHANCES THE ALLEGRO™ LENDING SUITE
ILT reinforces its product, the Allegro™ Lending Suite, by integrating with CarletonCalcs® to provide current and new users with increased capabilities.
This addition will significantly increase the versatility and value of our product.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Lending Technologies (ILT) is very pleased to announce that it has completed the development integrating CarletonCalcs®, a powerful and proven calculation software from Carleton, Inc. Lenders using ILT’s Allegro™ Lending Suite will now have access to the CarletonCalcs® Loan, Lease, and Compliance modules, providing computational accuracy and compliance with all relevant governmental regulations. The CarletonCalcs® software will enable Allegro’s lender-users to offer a wide variety of creative loan structures to their borrowers and to their dealer and merchant partners. All Allegro™ clients, regardless of size, will be able to offer leasing, delayed payment starts, payment holidays, varied payment frequencies, annual payments and more with confidence in the accuracy of the calculations and required disclosures.
— Will McGregor
“In today’s high speed digital lending environments it is a significant burden to ensure your loan and lease disclosure’s are accurate and compliant especially when it comes to offering non-conventional, yet in-demand features for your lenders and their borrowers,” said Matt Ruszkowski President and COO of Carleton. “Carleton’s partnership with ILT is a natural fit and we are excited to be able to provide our computational-compliance software and expert support to ILT through the Allegro™ Lending Suite.”
Will McGregor, CEO of Integrated Lending Technologies, said “We’re very happy to have this integration finished to keep Allegro™ current with the very latest and best technologies available. This addition will significantly increase the versatility and value of our product. Carleton is a great partner, and it’s been a pleasure working with them over the last several months to bring this project over the finish line.”
About Integrated Lending Technologies
ILT has been providing innovative technology solutions for the lending industry since 2001 when it released the first version of DILLS™ which was replaced in 2017 with the Allegro™ Lending Suite, a cloud-based loan origination system comprised of three modules, one for indirect lending (Dealer), another for direct lending (Branch) and a third for lifestyle lending (Provider). Allegro™ includes an extraordinarily versatile automated decisioning system, regulatory compliance tools, limitless reporting capability and integration with any core management system. And, like its predecessor, Allegro™ includes options to make it the ultimate management tool for CUSOs and other managers of multiple lenders. To learn more about Integrated Lending Technologies and Allegro™, visit www.allegroloan.com or contact Pete Vehko, VP of Business Development, at 801-875-0354 or pete@iltech.com.
About Carleton, Inc.
Carleton is the country's leading provider of financial calculation software, loan origination compliance support, and document generation software. Carleton possesses over 50 years of leadership in this rapidly-changing regulatory industry. Carleton guarantees accuracy in all its calculations and disclosures enabling their partners to fulfill compliance requirements today and into the future. To learn more about Carleton Lending Solutions, go to www.carletoninc.com or contact Joe McTigue, Client Engagement Executive, at 800-433-0090 Ext. 239 or PRadike@carletoninc.com
