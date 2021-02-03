Runecast simplifies security compliance with addition of Cyber Essentials audits & ServiceNow plugin
Runecast Analyzer adds the U.K.’s Cyber Essentials standard and the ServiceNow plugin to enable IT System Admins better control of their networks.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., a leading provider of predictive analytics for VMware, Kubernetes, and AWS environments, has added support for the U.K. Cyber Essentials standard and a ServiceNow plugin to the new Runecast Analyzer version 4.7.5.0.
Adding Cyber Essentials standards and the ServiceNow plugin to the Runecast Analyzer enables system admins to have a deeper view into their networks, automatically identify specific issues, and more efficiently resolve them to achieve full compliance. Runecast Analyzer automates the process for IT admins to comply with Cyber Essentials. The ServiceNow plugin enables admins to take issues uncovered by Runecast and more efficiently resolve them by automatically creating or updating tickets with the ServiceNow IT Service Management tool.
“Proactive approach is essential when it comes to managing mission-critical IT,” said Stanimir Markov, CEO and Co-Founder of Runecast. “The new Runecast release builds on our mission to help admins save time, resolve issues proactively and keep continuous compliance against a variety of security standards.”
Patented Runecast Analyzer scans on-premises, hybrid cloud, and public cloud IT infrastructures to proactively identify and report on all known issues within the system. Originally developed for VMware-based software-defined data centers (SDDCs), Runecast Analyzer now provides automated checks and insights also for AWS, Kubernetes, SAP HANA (on vSphere), and Pure Storage (on vSphere) environments.
What is Cyber Essentials?
The Cyber Essentials standard is a set of controls and processes that provides organizations with basic protection against online threats. Compliance with the Cyber Essential standard – mandatory for companies dealing with the U.K. public sector – gives companies a clearer picture of their own security posture and also helps reassure their customers that extensive measures are being taken to protect personal and business data.
The addition of Cyber Essentials to Runecast Analyzer automates the process for admins to control that their organizations comply with these standards. For companies new to Cyber Essentials, Runecast Analyzer can reduce the time and cost of compliance by scanning their networks in advance of the external audit, remediating the findings, and ensuring they pass the external audit on the first time.
With Cyber Essentials, Runecast now provides the most comprehensive set of automated security compliance checks available for AWS and VMware environments. Cyber Essentials complements the portfolio of other security standards already provided by Runecast, such as audits for compliance with DISA STIG, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, CIS, NIST, BSI IT-Grundschutz, GDPR, ISO 27001, and the VMware Security Configuration Guide.
Plugin to ServiceNow with Runecast
The new ServiceNow plugin empowers admins to quickly transform Runecast network insights into action. “ServiceNow is one of the most popular IT Service Management (ITSM) tools available and this plugin is in response to our customers’ request to integrate the Runecast Analyzer with their ServiceNow instance,” stated Runecast Co-Founder and CTO Aylin Sali. The plugin enables tickets to be automatically generated and assigned in ServiceNow in response to new issues uncovered by the Runecast Analyzer in vSphere, NSX-V, NSX-T, vSAN, and Horizon environments.
Runecast keeps the data within your org
Adding Cyber Essentials security and the integration of the ServiceNow plugin build on the Runecast tradition of running securely on-premises while providing IT admins with analysis for the complexities of both hybrid and public cloud configuration and security standards compliance.
Runecast keeps good company
Blue-chip organizations already using Runecast Analyzer to mitigate service risks and ensure maximum efficiency and security within their IT infrastructure include Avast Software, Chevron, Erste Bank, Fujisoft, German Aerospace Center (DLR), the NHS Raiffeisen Bank, Scania, and de Volksbank. Built by admins for admins, Runecast’s technology received a US patent in 2020.
IT admins can test Runecast Analyzer in their own environments with a 14-day free trial.
