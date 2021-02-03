Runecast simplifies security compliance with addition of Cyber Essentials audits & ServiceNow plugin

About

Runecast Solutions Ltd., headquartered in London, UK, with offices worldwide, is a leading provider of actionable predictive intelligence for the Hybrid Cloud. Its patented, award-winning Runecast Analyzer software, regularly lauded by virtualization experts, provides real-time, automated configuration and security compliance analysis for companies of all sizes. In 2020, Runecast was named a Gartner Cool Vendor and won Computing Magazine awards for Best Place to Work in Digital and Cloud Security Product of the Year. For more information visit:

www.runecast.com