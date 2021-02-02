Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Anatotemp SC® Teams with Exocad To Provide Streamlined Digital Dental Implant Workflow

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Anatotemp is announcing the incorporation of the Anatotemp SC anatomic dental implant healing abutment and scan body library into the Exocad dental implant laboratory and model creator software. Anatotemp has become the off-the-shelf solution for creating ideal gingival emergence profile and now its second generation Anatotemp SC is both an anatomic healing abutment and digital scan body in one component. By utilizing the Anatotemp SC, there is no need to remove the healing abutment and place an impression post or scan body. Anatotemp SC performs both functions saving the implant clinician four steps and at least one appointment.
Exocad is a global leader in digitally-driven dental implant laboratory software and is utilized by a vast number of dental libraries worldwide. “The inclusion of the Anatotemp SC library into the Exocad dental laboratory software provides the dental implant clinician with a much-desired streamlined workflow,” said Terry B. Philibin DDS, MS, MBA, Anatotemp President, and CEO. “There is no longer a need to remove the healing abutment and place an impression body; Anatotemp SC does both.”

