Indian Adhesives & Sealants Market Report (2020- 2025)
The Indian Adhesive & Sealant market combined was valued at ~INR 10,100 crore in 2020 and is expected to reach ~INR 15,000 crore in 2025. Increasing demand from packaging, furniture, and building & construction will drive the demand for the products during the forecast period. Major influencers (Builders, Architects and Interior designers) are on the look-out for such high-end products for usage in building construction.
Several new entrants are offering dealer margins for pushing products through the channel while the international players are focusing on introducing newer products to specifically cater to the industrial segment.
Indian Adhesives Market – Key take-aways from the report
• Indian Adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% the market size is forecasted to reach ~ INR 13,300 Crs by 2025.
• Acrylic and PVA based adhesives contribute to more than 50% of the market share within Indian Adhesives market
• Packaging and Furniture industry are the largest user segments for adhesives in Indian market
Indian Sealants Market – Key take-aways from the report
• Indian Sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% the market size is forecasted to reach ~INR 1,700 Crs by 2025.
• Silicone and Polyurethane based adhesives contribute to more than 50% of Indian sealants market
• Automotive and Building & Construction are the largest user segments for sealants in Indian market.
