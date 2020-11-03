Indian Co-Living Market Outlook by Competition, by End Use segments, and by cities : Forecast to 2024
Indian Co-Living Market Outlook by Competition, by Service offering, by End Use segments, and by key cities : Forecast to 2024BANGALORE, INDIA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indian co- living market was valued at INR 600 crores in 2019 and is expected to grow to INR 4,300 crores by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 48.3% during the forecast period. Burgeoning millennial work force moving to tier 1 cities has created a huge demand for affordable housing. Lack of standard practices for security deposits, notice periods and monthly rentals in the traditional rental model are also driving the demand for co-living spaces across the country. However, operational challenges of finding the right property closer to work places in major cities, contractual and accounting related challenges with the property owners and maintaining good quality housekeeping services are some of the challenges that the industry needs to overcome in the coming years to expand at a faster rate.
Key market trends observed in the industry
‒ Zolostays which was founded in 2015, has become India's largest Coliving platform and is considered as the fastest moving technology start-up in the co-living spaces. The company is working towards raising investments up to INR 100 crores for its Series C round through a mix of equity and debt options.
‒ OYO LIFE was launched in India in October 2018 and then in Japan (as part of a joint venture with Yahoo! Japan). OYO, which entered the housing segment a few months ago, raised $800 million in the funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund.
‒ Isthara has raised nearly Rs. 40 crore ($5.7 mn) from JM Financial India Fund II.
What this report Offers
This report covers an in-depth analysis of the Indian Co-Living market including statistical and qualitative data points with emphasis on the market dynamics including the drivers, opportunities & restraints.
There is a coverage of market dynamics at country level in the respective regional segments. The report comprises competitive analysis with focus on key players and participants of Indian Co-Living market covering in-depth data related to competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted and product-profiling with focus on market growth and potential.
Key Segmentations in this report
‒ Market Analysis by Competition
‒ Market Analysis by Service Offering
‒ Market Analysis by Private vs. Shared
‒ Market Analysis by End-use Segment
‒ Market Size by Key Cities
