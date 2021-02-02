My Future Purpose Timely Topics Thursday, February 4th 4:00 (EST) Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) with Yvonne Alston
Joyce Cohen, Chief People Officer My Future Purpose a specialist/life coach has worked with 1000’s of individuals in over 375 companies around the globe, 25 industries, 17 government agencies and non-profits
My Future Purpose Launches Monthly Timely Topics Thursday, February 4th 4:00 (EST) Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) with Yvonne Alston
We are so pleased to have Yvonne Alston facilitate this timely topic. We need more healthy discussions about diversity in America and what each of us can do to build bridges and not barriers.””WESTON, CT, US, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How can you leverage privilege (white or other types) to help change our broken social system that oppresses others? How have we perpetuated racism in America? How can we change it? Join the conversation with My Future Purpose on Thursday, February 4th at 4:00 (EST) for the inaugural launch of monthly Timely Topics. This first gathering will discuss Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Diversity has become a buzzword. See.(www.myfuturepurpose.com)
— Joyce Cohen Chief People Officer My Future Purpose
Yvonne Alston will facilitate this dialogue. She is the founder / principal of Indelible Impressions Consulting in Newington, CT. From her own experience growing up in the projects to the workplace and community, she has experienced racism, misogyny and bigotry. As a light skinned black woman she did not fit in with darker skinned blacks and with her hair and nose shape she did not fit in with white folks either.
The discussion will be open. What better time to start this open dialogue than during Black History Month? As our country becomes more divided over racism there are those that advocate for a White History month. White Americans immigrated from Ireland, Sweden, England, Italy. Blacks immigrated from Africa, and Asia. Both White and Black Americans arrived in this country from many diverse places. So why is there an inability to let go of skin color issues which takes us back to the white privilege discussion.
We hear about black fathers who shirk their responsibilities to their families,” said author Bebe Moore Campbell. “but the first deadbeat dads in this country were white slave owners, most of whom didn’t honor or care for their children.”
We have acknowledged diversity and variety of people of color yet do not question the concept of whiteness. Maybe it would help to understand who we are as Americans by looking at our history and recognizing how the weight of race has impacted our nation.
“We are so pleased to have Yvonne Alston facilitate this timely topic,” said Joyce Cohen My Future Purpose Chief People Officer. “Yvonne opened our eyes at the recent Pause for Purpose presentation and many who attended wanted more. We need healthy discussions about diversity in America and what each of us can do to build bridges and not barriers.”
Join My Future Purpose for its inaugural monthly Timely Topic series that will take place on the first Thursday of every month. Join us for this first diversity discussion February 4th at 4:00 (EST). Here is the link to join in the Zoom conversation: https://zoom.us/j/99536451825?pwd=eHMyQnRGL2NSdTIvWVBQVG01Y2p6dz09
Bring your questions and thoughts to add to our open discussion.
ABOUT MY FUTURE PURPOSE
My Future Purpose is a multi-faceted membership organization founded by Joyce Cohen and Vicki Thomas who are committed to the growing Purpose Movement. My Future Purpose helps individuals, professionals and organizations harness the power of purpose by providing weekly speakers, quarterly workshops, virtual retreats and collaborative initiatives to guide participants to discover their purpose. Vicki Thomas and Joyce Cohen host a weekly Wednesday afternoon 4:00 PM (EST) virtual online discussion featuring special guests who share inspiring stories of fulfilling personal purpose. To join and to learn more see myfuturepurpose.com. Our purpose is to inspire yours.
Vicki Thomas
My Future Purpose
email us here
+1 203-984-2138