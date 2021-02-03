Rheonics renews ATEX & IECEx approvals for inline viscometer SRV and density meter SRD after facility expansion
SRV: Intrinsically safe and ATEX & IECEx certified viscometer for use in hazardous and explosive industrial locations - Oil & Gas, Coating, Printing, Chemicals, Refineries
Switzerland division relocates to new facility and expands scope of SRV, SRD in applications requiring explosion certification
Rheonics stays committed to deliver best-in-market density and viscosity monitoring and control instrumentation for applications demanding safe and reliable operations in aggressive conditions.”WINTERTHUR, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking News: Rheonics expands application of inline viscosity meter SRV and inline density and viscosity meter SRD to a wide range of applications that require explosion certification. Intrinsically safe rheonics sensors can be used for all applications requiring explosion certification.
— Dr. Sunil Kumar, CEO, Rheonics
All Rheonics sensors are built in the Switzerland based facility which recently relocated to a larger purpose build facility to support the expansion of production, development and research teams. Rheonics GmbH has moved to the erstwhile Rieter Areal, at the address:
Rheonics GmbH
Klosterstrasse 19
8406, Winterthur
Switzerland
1. Updates on ATEX, IECEx certifications
After relocating to the new facility, Rheonics successfully passed the surveillance audits and is pleased to announce the release of its new ATEX & IECEx certifications for its SRV viscometer and SRD density meter product lines. The certifications project started with the goal to better serve our worldwide customers, in broad range of industries. Rheonics GmbH facility has successfully implemented and put to practice a Quality Management System (QMS) along ISO 80079-34 & ISO 9001.
As a global leader in fluid-sensing solutions, Rheonics is continuously identifying and designing new solutions and protections that our customers can trust in their hazardous and explosive locations.
2. ATEX & IECEx Compliance
Rheonics offers intrinsically safe sensors certified by ATEX(2014/34/EU) and IECEx for use in hazardous environments. These sensors comply with the essential health and safety requirements relating to the design and construction of equipment and protective systems intended for use in potentially explosive atmospheres.
The intrinsically safe and explosion proof certifications held by Rheonics also allows for customization of an existing sensor, allowing our customers to avoid the time and costs associated with identifying and testing an alternative. Custom sensors can be provided for applications that require one up to thousands of units; with lead-times of weeks versus months.
Rheonics SRV & SRD are both ATEX and IECEx certified by TÜV Rheinland.
3. Key features of the SRV and SRD
• Wide range viscosity measurement (also density with SRD) with built in fluid temperature measurement
• Current sensors are rated for up to 200 °C (450 °F) process temperatures and up to 750 bar (10,000 psi) pressure
• Hermetically sealed, all 316L stainless steel wetted parts
• Stable and repeatable measurements in non-Newtonian fluids like paints and coatings
• Small form-factor for simple installation in existing lines and tanks
• Easy integration with existing data acquisition systems using digital and analog communication
• Smart self-detection of sensing element fouling and compatible with CIP
SRV inline process viscometer: https://rheonics.com/products/inline-viscometer-srv/
SRD Inline process density meter and viscosity meter: https://rheonics.com/products/inline-density-meter-srd/
4. Sensor Description and Installation Conditions
Rheonics SRV sensors are used to measure and control the viscosity of fluids, mainly under process conditions. Rheonics SRD sensors measure, in addition, fluid density as well as true dynamic and kinematic viscosity. Each sensor probe has a balanced symmetric torsional resonator as its sensitive element. The effect of the fluid on the sensing element is measured and interpreted by the sensor electronics.
Both SRV viscometer and SRD density meter are delivered in a version that is intrinsically safe. As long as the sensors are installed and operated as specified in the EX manual, they are incapable of igniting explosive atmospheres in which they operate, provided they are operated within the envelope of parameters specified for the unit.
Area classifications for SRV viscometer and SRD density meter is Zone 0, which makes it suitable for Zone 0, 1 and 2.
Zone 0: an area in which an explosive atmosphere is present continuously for long periods of time or will frequently occur.
Zone 1: an area in which an explosive atmosphere is likely to occur occasionally in normal operation. It may exist because of repair, maintenance operations, or leakage.
Zone 2: an area in which an explosive atmosphere is not likely to occur in normal operation but, if it does occur, will persist for a short period only. These areas only become hazardous in case of an accident or some unusual operating condition.
The updated certificates are available for view/download with the address of the new manufacturing facility: https://rheonics.com/resources/certificates/
5. Industries & Applications
Some of the industries that use Rheonics EX-certified products are:
• Oil & Gas refineries, Off-shore platform rigs and hydrocarbon processing plants
• Automotive refueling stations or petrol/gas stations
• Chemical processing plants
• Printing industries, packaging, paper and textiles
• Aviation, refueling and hangars
• Gas pipelines and distribution centers
• Green Hydrogen production and LNG tranport
• Waste treatment, sewerage plants
• Surface coating industries
• Battery manufacturing – roll to roll Lithium ion battery electrode coating
Our in-house application engineering team gives machine builders advanced knowhow to achieve seamless integration of our sensors in their system and help provision automation and quality control data to their end users through on-premise, edge and cloud connectivity.
To explore automated manufacturing solutions built on rheonics process viscometers and density meters, visit https://rheonics.com/solutions/.
6. About Rheonics
Rheonics is a global automation provider of robust plug and play instruments for viscosity and density monitoring, two of the key physical properties of a process fluid. Rheonics viscometers and density meters meet a wide variety of measurement challenges in the most demanding and aggressive environments. Customers can select from standard solutions based on our established technologies, or partner to develop bespoke solutions for their applications. Rheonics sensors and solutions are used by industry leaders in packaging (printing), chemicals, life sciences, medical, food, beverage, and other process industries.
Other global players in the USD 200+ billion industrial process automation industry are Emerson (NYSE: EMR), ABB (SWX: ABBN), Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Siemens (ETR: SIE), Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), Yokogawa (TYO: 6841), Schneider Electric (EPA: SU), Danaher (NYSE: DHR). The market growth is driven by increased adoption of industry 4.0 in manufacturing industries and increased penetration of Industrial IoT across the complete industrial ecosystem.
Website: https://rheonics.com
Email: info@rheonics.com
