MDC: Cape Nature Center hosts free Cooking with Maple Syrup program, much more in Feb.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Alongside a jam-packed schedule of free virtual and in-person nature events, Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will host two exciting programs for February: “Outdoor Cooking: Cooking with Maple Syrup,” and a monthly event, “Discover Nature: What is a Conservation Area?”

Winter has many special treats, but none are as sweet as maple syrup! Syrup can be made from many different tree saps, and each has a unique flavor. Get ready to explore syrup from native Missouri trees, and you’ll even get to try them out in a few recipes.

“Maple syrup is just too good to only use on pancakes,” said Cape Girardeau Nature Center Assistant Manager Jamie Koehler. “The sweet, sticky syrup takes a lot of effort and time to make, but boy is it worth it! Maple syrup can make dishes from breakfast to midnight snacks taste delicious.”

Advanced registration is encouraged for all programs and can be completed online at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

Are you wondering where to take your family to enjoy nature this year? Conservation areas are a great place to start, so wonder no more! Forests, swamps, prairies, ponds, lakes, streams, and other natural habitats can be enjoyed on these public lands. Register now to learn more about what a conservation area is and discover ways to enjoy areas near you.

“We will mainly focus on recreational activities that can be enjoyed on these areas, like hiking trails, archery ranges, wildlife viewing, fishing, swimming, and paddle sports,” said Cape Girardeau Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky. “And depending on the area, we may even cover some of the habitat management practices or the history of the area, too.”

In-person programs will be more of a guided tour or planned activity, which according to Prucinsky, will be “great for families that may want to try something new but aren’t comfortable exploring the area alone for their first time.”

“My hope for these programs is that they provide people with a starting point,” she said. “Maybe we will feature an area they have driven by a thousand times and never stopped. And just maybe they will find a new place to hike, a favorite fishing hole or kayaking stream, a place to birdwatch, or somewhere new and exciting to enjoy nature photography.”

All ages are welcome, though this program will be more appropriate for ages 12 and older. And be on the lookout for the in-person event registration for March!

The Cape Nature Center building is currently closed to visitors amid rising COVID-19 concerns. The closures come after the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) classified Cape Girardeau under the “Extreme Risk” category due to the region’s COVID-19 positivity rate and case rate. The latest county-level positivity rates can be found at https://showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-county/.

However, the nature center’s trails, and other outdoor areas will remain open. Outdoor and virtual programs (such as the ones listed above) will continue as planned. Participants of in-person, outdoor events will be required to wear face masks and social distance.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.