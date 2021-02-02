2021 Homeowners Association Complaint Report Released

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is releasing the third Homeowners Association (HOA) Complaint Report. The 2021 Report is a compilation of data from complaints received January 2020 through December 31, 2020. Some of the highlights include:

SCDCA received 192 HOA complaints filed against 159 HOA/Management Companies.

Top Three Counties for Complaints: Horry (33.16%), Richland (15.54%) and Charleston (12.5%).

The complaints raised 420 concerns, with multiple included in a single complaint. The top three types of issues raised were: Failure to adhere to and/or enforce covenants and bylaws (19.29%), actions not taken by the property management company (11.67%) and concerns regarding maintenance or repairs (10.71%).

Only 6.22% of complaints were closed as "Unsatisfied" due to a business' failure to respond. Thirty-three percent of complaints closed with this status were against HOAs managed by the same association management company.

SCDCA will offer a free webinar “HOA Education and 2021 Report Review” on Wednesday, February 3 at 10:30 a.m. SCDCA Administrator and Consumer Advocate Carri Grube Lybarker will speak about the 2021 HOA Report, the types of complaints received and the department’s role in collecting complaint data. Register here to watch/listen from any computer.

Changes to state law in 2018 require SCDCA to collect certain data from complaints involving homeowners’ associations and report it annually. The report is presented in a categorized, filterable and searchable format and can be viewed in its entirety by visiting www.consumer.sc.gov and clicking on News, then Reports.

SCDCA processes and mediates consumer complaints against businesses regulated by DCA, refers complaints that fall within another agency’s jurisdiction, and mediates those complaints against businesses that are unregulated. To file a complaint, visit our website and click “How Do I…” then the “File a Complaint?” option.

