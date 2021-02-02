UPDATED NEWS RELEASE // FATAL FIRE INVESTIGATION // ALBURGH, VT
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A200320
TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill
STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
CONTACT#: (802)524-5993
DATE/TIME: January 28, 2021 at approximately 3:00 P.M.
LOCATION: 124 Winters Lane Alburgh, VT
INCIDENT: Fatal Fire Investigation
VICTIM: Kyle St Gelais
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 28, 2021 at approximately 3:00 PM the Alburgh Fire Department was dispatched to 124 Winters Lane for a reported structure fire. During the fire fighter's initial assessment of the fire scene they learned that the residence may be occupied. Fire fighters entered the structure and located a male deceased inside the home.
As part of the Alburgh Fire Chief's scene examination he requested the assistance of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) to assist in determining the origin and cause of the fire. Investigators from the FEIU responded to the fire scene and began an examination.
The origin of the fire was determined to be in the living room of the home. The cause of the fire event is considered incendiary however the circumstances surrounding the fire are not considered suspicious.
The deceased male was transported to the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy examination. At this time, there is no indication of foul play involved in the death of the decedent. The death investigation is ongoing and is pending the results of the autopsy that was performed on January 29, 2021.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St Albans at (802)524-5993
No further information is available at this time
____________________________________________________________________________________
ORIGIN NEWS RELEASE
