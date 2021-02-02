21B100433/Theft/Westminster Barracks
CASE#: 21B100433
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky
STATION: VSP-Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: Jan 29 thru Feb 1, 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: 7668 US RT 5, Westminster
VIOLATION: Theft, Unlawful Mischief
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is seeking information about a theft that occurred between January 29 & February 1, 2021 at 7668 US RT. 5 in the town of Westminster. The theft was of a GPS unit located within a locked tractor trailer unit at this industrial park.
Members of the public with information may call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online at www.vtips.us.