Ramp closure planned for Marsha Sharp Freeway

LUBBOCK — Starting tomorrow, TxDOT contractor Allen Butler will begin operations to place new metal beam guard fence and pour concrete along the westbound Marsha Sharp Freeway (US 62/82) exit at the Milwaukee Avenue interchange.

The work will require the westbound exit ramp to Milwaukee to be close to traffic daily from 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. and is scheduled to take two weeks to complete if weather permits. No overnight or weekend ramp closures are planned. Westbound MSF frontage road traffic will be reduced to one lane, but will continue to have access to the mainlanes.

Westbound Marsha Sharp Freeway mainlane and west Loop 289 drivers will need to use Spur 327 to connect with Milwaukee Avenue.

The work is part of a $10.3 million project to resurface a segment of the freeway, from Loop 289 in Lubbock to Loop 193 in Wolfforth, add an auxiliary lane and various other road repairs.