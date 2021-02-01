Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
January 2021 Data Snapshot

In the January 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:

  • Dataset Highlight: Offenders Released from Iowa Prisons
  • Silo Busting: The Challenges and Successes of Intergovernmental Data Sharing
  • A Federal Repository for Data Resources
  • Supporting Data Reuse
  • Data Assets
  • Portal Accounts
  • State Data Plan

News, Updates & Tips

Dataset Highlight: Offenders Released from Iowa Prisons

This dataset provides information on offenders released from Iowa prisons beginning in FY 2009. It includes the date and fiscal year of when an offender is released from prison, their age group, sex, race - ethnicity, closure type, convicting offense with description and the number of months served.

Explore the Dataset

Silo Busting: The Challenges and Successes of Intergovernmental Data Sharing

IBM Center of The Business of Government

This new report identifies seven common challenges that serve as barriers to more effective data sharing. It uses insights developed from the range of case studies to identify key factors for successful intergovernmental data sharing, such as committed leadership, effective processes, and data quality. It then offers a set of recommendations to guide government officials on ways they could undertake data sharing initiatives, along with specific action steps they could take.

View the Report

A Federal Repository for Data Resources

resources.data.gov

Resources.data.gov is an online repository of policies, tools, case studies, and other resources to support data governance, management, exchange, and use throughout the federal government. However, there may be a nugget or two for us at the state level.

Open the Repository

Supporting Data Reuse

Data reuse requires sufficient understanding of the data to ensure that it is used appropriately. To ensure your data supports reuse, you need to cover the What, Who, Where, When, and How. What is your data about, and how does it relate to your program or project? What is the source of your data and what subject or discipline is it related to? Who is responsible for collecting and publishing the data? Where was your data collected? When was it collected? Lastly, how was it collected? Good metadata and data documentation are the key for reuse.

Review the Metadata Guideline

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets
Datasets 300
External References 157
Documents 268
Filtered Views 352
Charts 163
Maps 217
Measures 150
Stories/Dashboards 22
DataLens Pages 14
Total Assets 1,643

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 138 Active Users: 26 (18.8% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

How do you like this Month's Snapshot?

Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.

Follow Us on Twitter

We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter.

You just read:

January 2021 Data Snapshot

