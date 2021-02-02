Butler County Judge Robert Lyons Receives New Appointment

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Butler County Court Judge Robert H. Lyons was appointed last week to a different court seat by Gov. Mike DeWine and will assume office on County Court No. 3 on Feb. 8. Judge Lyons has served as judge on the Butler County Court No. 1 since 1999.

Judge Lyons, of West Chester, will replace Judge Daniel E. Haughey, who was elected to the Butler County Court of Common Pleas in November. Judge Lyons’ term on Butler County Court No. 3 expires at the end of 2022. He must win election in November 2022 to retain the seat. A new term for that seat begins Jan. 1, 2023.

Judge Lyons earned his juris doctorate degree from Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law. He studied in the United Kingdom at the University of Exeter through the Marshall–Wythe School of Law at the College of William & Mary in Virginia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

He currently is an adjunct professor of law office management at the Chase College of Law, and was an adjunct instructor in business law and criminal defense at Miami University from 2000 to 2008.

