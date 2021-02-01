FS Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Pamela M. Andrews to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”), today announced that Pamela M. Andrews has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank.



The Company’s Nominating & ESG Committee proposed, and the Board of Directors ratified and approved, the appointment of Ms. Andrews to the Board of Directors. Her appointment to the Board of Directors was effective January 28, 2021.

“We are pleased to welcome Pam to our Board of Directors,” said Joe Adams, Chief Executive Officer. “Her expansive business background coupled with her knowledge of legal, litigation and insurance matters will add valuable skills to the Board.”

Ms. Andrews is the President of the law firm of Andrews Skinner, P.S. in Seattle, Washington. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Western Washington through its 21 Bank branches, one headquarter office that accepts deposits, and seven loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, and one loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities, Washington. The Bank services home mortgage customers throughout Washington State with an emphasis in the Puget Sound and Tri-Cities home lending markets.

Contacts: Joseph C. Adams, Chief Executive Officer Matthew D. Mullet, Chief Financial Officer (425) 771-5299 www.FSBWA.com



