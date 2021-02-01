Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vaccination Delays

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that vaccine appointments scheduled for Tuesday, February 2nd at multiple state-run sites throughout New York will be postponed due to the winter storm impacting the state. Downstate state-run mass vaccination sites at SUNY Stony Brook, Jones Beach, Aqueduct Racetrack, the Javits Center and the Westchester County Center will be closed Tuesday, February 2nd.

 

Upstate state-run mass vaccination sites in Binghamton, Albany, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Utica, Syracuse and Rochester will open with a delayed start at 10AM Tuesday, February 2nd. Appointments that were previously scheduled before 10AM at these sites will be rescheduled for later in the day. The Buffalo University state vaccination site will be open regular hours with no change to scheduled appointments.

 

New Yorkers with appointments scheduled for Tuesday at these sites will receive an email or text message rescheduling their vaccination.

 

"This winter storm is already producing large amounts of snow and creating dangerous travel conditions, and it is expected to continue into tomorrow," Governor Cuomo said. "For the safety of both workers and individuals scheduled to receive a vaccination, we will be postponing appointments for tomorrow at several vaccination sites that are being impacted by this storm. To be clear - no one is losing an appointment -- they will all be rescheduled when conditions are safer."

 

As part of the rescheduling process and to the extent possible, timing of new appointments will scheduled in alignment with the original appointment's time. If that new appointment time does not work for an individual given the change in day, they will be provided with a contact number to identify a different time that may work better for the individual.

