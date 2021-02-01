Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement on Mary Maloney's passing

DES MOINES — Attorney General Tom Miller issued the following statement:

"I’m so sorry to hear of the passing of Polk County Treasurer Mary Maloney. She was a terrific person, a terrific Democrat, and a terrific public official. She had all the qualities of a great public servant. She believed in public service. She respected and connected with the people of Polk County, and she always reached out to work with other public officials. She was a good friend, and I always enjoyed talking to her about politics and family. We will all miss her."

###

