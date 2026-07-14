Iowa Attorney General’s Office Concludes Officer Acted with Legal Justification in Wapello County Shooting

DES MOINES—In a report issued today, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has concluded that the June 10, 2026, fatal shooting of Michael Douglas Zurek by a Deputy U.S. Marshal was legally justified.

The Attorney General’s conclusion was based on a review and investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The investigation found that on June 10, 2026, members of the United States Marshal’s Service, Wapello County Sheriff’s Office, Ottumwa Police Department, and the Department of Corrections High Risk Unit conducted a joint operation to take Michael Douglas Zurek into custody at his known location at an apartment in Wapello County, Iowa. Upon knocking and announcing their presence at the door to the apartment, the officers commanded Zurek to come out, but got no response. Officers were able to open the door with a key provided by the apartment’s registered tenant with whom Zurek was staying and again ordered Zurek to come out. Within seconds of opening the door, Zurek emerged running toward officers with a combat knife raised at them. Deputy U.S. Marshal Branden Brown fired twice at Zurek until he fell to the ground. Officers moved in and removed the knife from Zurek’s hand, while others provided cover. Once it was safe to do so, officers began lifesaving measures until local paramedics arrived. Zurek was declared deceased on scene.

Prior to this event, on May 7, 2026, Michael Zurek absconded from a residential correctional facility in Ottumwa, Iowa. By May 10, 2026, the Department of Corrections was aware that he had cut off his ankle monitor and several warrants were issued for his arrest. They included charges of voluntary absence, violation of parole and violation of the sex offender registry. That same day, Poweshiek County deputies attempted to arrest Zurek on his warrants at a home in Montezuma, Iowa. At that time, Zurek had emerged wielding a large kitchen knife, telling deputies repeatedly that he wanted to die and asking who was going to kill him. At times he made aggressive steps toward the deputies but did not pursue them when they raised their weapons at him. Eventually Zurek escaped. Additional warrants were then issued for four counts of assault on a peace officer while displaying a dangerous weapon and four counts of interference with official acts while displaying a dangerous weapon.

The knife Zurek was threatening officers with on June 10th was a combat style, 6-inch fixed-blade serrated knife. The area from where Zurek had emerged was a living room and kitchen. On the floor in the kitchen was a knife sheath, which matched the weapon recovered at the scene. Zurek’s cellular phone was found in the kitchen sink with the water running. In a separate bedroom, investigators found a long machete-style blade.

In interviews with civilian witnesses, they reported that Zurek was on the run and constantly paranoid that law enforcement was after him. He stated repeatedly that he would not go back to prison and that he would “make the cops kill him” before he would go back to prison.

The report is issued under the Attorney General’s independent authority under Iowa Code section 13.2 to investigate or prosecute conduct of law enforcement that results in death.

A copy of the report is available here.

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For More Information:

Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov