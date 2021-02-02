Pandia Health Launches in Colorado Offering Prescription Birth Control Telehealth and Delivery for Convenient Care
Dr. Sophia Yen is the founder and CEO of Pandia Health. She's written thousands of birth control prescriptions and understands what can impact the effectiveness of contraception.
The only Doctor-led, Women-led, Women-founded birth control delivery company is on a mission to help women live their best and healthiest lives
We created Pandia Health to make women’s lives easier and to empower women and have easy access to the care and medicine they need to live a more productive life.”CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If there’s anything the last year and the global pandemic taught us, it’s that we need the products and services we use delivered in the safest and most convenient way possible. A birth control delivery and telemedicine company is launching in Colorado to make life easier and healthier for women. Pandia Health is the only women-founded, women-led, doctor-led birth control delivery company. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2016, the service is now available locally, offering services in English or Spanish.
— Dr. Sophia Yen
While telemedicine has been around for many years, the pandemic has greatly accelerated use of the remote service as a safer, more convenient option. In general, getting birth control every month from a pharmacy has been difficult for many women, especially minorities. A June 2020 report from the Guttmacher Institute reported that 29 percent of white women, 38 percent of Black women, and 45 percent of Hispanic women had a hard time accessing birth control.
"We created Pandia Health to make women’s lives easier and to empower women to make decisions to protect their health and have easy, convenient access to the care and medicine they need to live a more productive and successful life,” said Dr. Sophia Yen, Pandia Health’s co-founder and CEO. With more than 20 years of experience in reproductive health, Dr. Yen has written more than 2000 birth control prescriptions in just the past two years. Pandia Health has brought together a group of expert birth control physicians and customer service agents passionate about providing excellent care and educating women.
“Having your birth control mailed directly to your home (with a freebie every time) is one of the smartest decisions you can make for yourself. Our goal is to help women feel great every day -- whether that’s finding the right birth control for their body types and health histories or understanding that making #PeriodsOptional or having #FewerPeriods has many health benefits,” she continued.
The physicians at Pandia Health offer asynchronous online telemedicine consultations for birth control prescriptions for the pill, patch, or ring, and Pandia Health provides free delivery of the birth control pill by mail. “Asynchronous” means that you can fill out the needed information 24/7. It’s roughly 20 questions--the same questions that the physicians would ask you if you came into their offices. All that is required is a blood pressure measurement from the past year, a government ID, and a photo.
If you already have a birth control pill prescription and just want to use Pandia Health’s free delivery, automatic refills, and annual reminders to see your prescriber services, just go to www.pandiahealth.com, provide the name of the pharmacy that is filling your birth control pills, your insurance information or credit card information if you don’t have insurance, and delivery address. Pandia Health will bill your insurance for the medications and ship the pills to your mailbox with a FREE goodie (e.g. Hi-Chews, chocolate, tea, nail files, condoms, etc.) and a PSA (public service announcement e.g. BMI and Emergency Contraception, what you need to know) with each package. If you don’t have insurance, it costs about $15/pack of birth control pills for most brands of pills.
Pandia Health’s founders believe women shouldn't have to worry about running to the pharmacy each month to get the medicine they need. Here’s what patients can expect:
● Care from birth control expert physicians who understand and advocate for women’s reproductive/sexual health concerns.
● Convenient, reliable, and confidential asynchronous telehealth for only $20 once a year to obtain an appropriate prescription, wherever you have Internet and a mailbox. No need to wait in line.
● English and Spanish-speaking physicians and patient care advisors.
● Easy and quick online registration and instant online chat (during business hours) with Pandia Health service agents.
● Smart and passionate expert birth control physicians who provide cutting-edge, evidence-based healthcare, resulting in fewer side effects.
● Never having to worry about running out of birth control again or the stress of trying to pick it up at a pharmacy every month. #PandiaPeaceOfMind
Dr. Yen said, “Pandia Health will always tell you what’s best for your health, even if it doesn’t benefit our bottom line. I’m the only birth control delivery CEO who has taken the Hippocratic Oath ‘Do no harm.’ We’re here to make women’s lives better.”
In addition to telemedicine, Pandia Health offers Facebook Live sessions weekly in Spanish and English Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time respectively to answer some of the frequently asked birth control and sexual health questions:
https://www.facebook.com/pandiahealth/videos. You can also find Pandia Health on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter.
To learn more about Pandia Health or how you can get started with their service, visit www.pandiahealth.com, email support@pandiahealth.com or call (650) 437-1213.
About Pandia Health
Pandia Health is the only Doctor-founded, Women-founded, Women-led birth control delivery company. Pandia Health offers telemedicine and birth control delivery. Sophia Yen, M.D., M.P.H., co-founded Pandia Health in 2016 and is passionate about making women’s lives easier, preventing unplanned pregnancies, and educating women about reproductive health, including how to make #PeriodsOptional. Pandia Health makes women’s lives easier by providing a one-stop-shop for recurring medications, starting with birth control. From affordable telehealth to prescription fulfillment and medicine delivery, Pandia Health is reinventing the way patients get their birth control medication.
Erica Zeidenberg
Hot Tomato Marketing
+1 925-518-8159
email us here