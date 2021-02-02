R4G is Sponsoring Fun East and West Coast Creative Valentine's Day Girls Party
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors fun party for Middle School Girls to share goodies with BFF; and write creative foodie reviews on Valentine's Day.
The purpose of 'Party with My BFF' is to create a positive memorable shared experience for Middle School Girls who participate in fun creative writing Valentine's Day event.
Nicole Borota curator and owner of Jersey Cookie Girl will design personalized cookies for East Coast Valentine's Day Party.
According to Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gig, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "On the West Coast, Girls on The Sweetest Gig Team are invited to participate in Our Exclusive Beauty and Chocolate Day."
How to Participate in East Coast NJ+NY Valentine's Day Girls Party
1. Girls are in Middle School, Love Jersey Cookie Girl, and creative writing.
2. First 25 Parents to email Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(Dot)Com; confirm a time and speak with Carlos, Founder of Recruiting for Good will be invited to participate.
3. Girls and their BFF will receive a box Valentine's Day cookies from Jersey Cookie Girl home delivered, and will write creative reviews of their goodies (cookies).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "I am grateful for Julia Preston from Kidazzler who has helped my company immensely and was instrumental in introducing me to Nicole owner of Jersey Cookie Girl."
About
1 More Reason to Love Jersey Cookie Girl....My name is Nicole Borota; previously I was an architectural designer who now expresses herself through the edible art of “cookies.” I personalize the cookie making experience and love collaborating; I co-create cookies from a person’s thoughts and words. The sweet results are very exhilarating and fulfilling. www.JerseyCookieGirl.com
Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce first. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life to succeed thru 'The Sweetest Gig,' fun love work program. We also create social positive contests and creative parties to change kids' lives for good.
The Sweetest Gig is a rewarding ‘Kid Love Work’ program in LA; especially suited for ‘Grateful Working Professional Families’ that love preparing their kids to succeed in life. Sweet Creative Middle School Kids are hired on weekends to taste The World's Best Chocolate, write creative reviews (in English, French, or Hebrew), and earn meaningful perks to Do Good Deeds (Gift Mom Chocolate or Heal the World with Chocolate). The Sweetest Gig is created by Carlos Cymerman, and sponsored by Recruiting for Good. "Kids learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, and worthwhile; takes time, and effort." www.TheSweetestGig.com
Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US' (celebrations, people, and places). The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Women' (from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day). Participants design and draw entries that answer; 'What does it mean to be a woman in the US?' The creative entries combine powerful images and words that inspire positive values and Unity; the most creative entries win Goodies Made in America by Moms. To Learn More Visit www.PositiveAmericana.com
Kidazzler is a national parenting platform built by parents for parents. Kidazzler makes it simple to find and discover kids activities, kids products, and family-friendly business and service providers. Kidazzler’s deals marketplace features exciting deals on kids classes, kids subscription boxes, kids programs, the best kid-friendly events and special deals on products and services for moms and parents! Find it all on www.kidazzler.com.
