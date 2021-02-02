Rule Breaker Snacks To Appear On Season 12 of ABC's Shark Tank
Founder and Chief Rule Breaker Nancy Kalish Set To Pitch the Brand’s Plant-Based, Better-For-You Treats to Sharks on Friday February 5, 2021
As a fan of the show, it was a dream come true to be chosen to be on Shark Tank and share the room with some of the world’s most prominent investors and entrepreneurs!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rule Breaker Snacks®, maker of innovative vegan, gluten-free, allergy-friendly treats today announces it will appear on the ABC Emmy Award-winning reality show Shark Tank. Rule Breaker Snacks founder and “Chief Rule Breaker” Nancy Kalish will pitch the brand on Episode 1208 which is slated to air Friday February 5, 2021 on ABC.
— Nancy Kalish, founder and Chief Rule Breaker of Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with delicious, wholesome, clean-ingredient snacks that are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, nut-free, non-GMO, and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy and wheat. All Rule Breaker Snacks feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are packed with protein and fiber. Deliciously soft-baked, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in singles and Bite formats and in four delicious flavors, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Birthday Cake Blondie and (nut-free) P'Nutter Chocolate Chip Blondie. The company also recently introduced its first Limited Edition seasonal flavor to the portfolio, Mint Chocolate Brownie Bites.
The original bean-based brownies and blondies now loved as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of Rule Breaker Snacks founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. They quickly became a favorite with family and friends and then found success with small independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in over 2500 retail locations nationwide as well as through online and specialty channels.
“As a fan of the show, it was a dream come true to be chosen to be on Shark Tank and share the room with some of the world’s most prominent investors and entrepreneurs! It was an amazing experience to swim with the Sharks, especially during the pandemic,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “Will the Sharks bite? You’ll have to tune in on February 5 to find out!”
For more information about Rule Breaker Snacks, visit rulebreakersnacks.com. To stay up to date on company news and information follow Rule Breaker Snacks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tune in to Shark Tank Friday February 5, 2021 to see Nancy pitch the Sharks!
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish as she searched for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 2500 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
