Virtual ReFashion Show winners announced

​Charleston, W.Va. – The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia has announced the winners of its 2020 virtual ReFashion Show, conducted entirely online earlier this winter. Typically, the show is staged at the Charleston Town Center Mall every November but went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 23 models.

Under ReFashion Show rules, designers/models can win cash prizes by creating outfits made from recyclable or reused materials. Contestants competed in four challenge categories and participants were placed in two age groups – 13-under and 14-over – based on the age of the outfit designer, not the model. Following are the $50 gift card winners in each of the four categories:

• Cosplay Comic-Con Challenge – Madison Roble, Brooke County. Garments are inspired from characters in animated movies, comic books, live action films, television shows or video games.

• Charleston Town Center Shopping Challenge – Rebekah C. Buckner, Kanawha County. Garments are made from items found in the mall or retail setting: food court cups, bags, apparel tags, hangers, garment bags, store promotional materials or boxes.

• Newspaper Challenge – Anneliese Schupbach, Brooke County. Garmets are made primarily from newspapers.

• General Theme – Karen Whitescarver, Harrison County. Anything goes in this category! Any other non-specific themed item is entered into the “General” category.

Age group winners received $150 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third. The winners in the 13-under category were Mya Critchfield, of Upshur County; the team of Jacob Roth and Isaiah McFarland, both of Kanawha County; and Riley Dumrongkietiman, of Putnam County. The winners in the 14-over category were Veronica Mann, of Brooke County; Lani Cole, of Brooke County; and Brandi Bowman, of Kanawha County.

The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia is a non-profit environmental organization whose mission is to promote the effective and sustainable reduction, reuse and recycling of materials otherwise destined for disposal. The Recycling Coalition pursues its goals by promoting the purchase of products made from recycled materials; by coordinating and facilitating activities relative to recycling; and by fostering communication among organizations, government agencies and individuals through the sharing of ideas and resources.

# # #