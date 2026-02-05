WVDEP continues to monitor mineral oil release in Wyoming County

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Laboratory analysis confirmed that no PCBs were detected in the mineral oil released from an Appalachian Power substation in Wyoming County.





Backup containment measures remain in place as a precaution.





While some material moved downstream after crews broke river ice to access trapped oil, the oil remains fully contained within established control measures. No impacts to aquatic life or downstream water intakes have been

observed.





Monitoring will continue, and updates will be provided if conditions change.​

