Wayne County Water Update - Mayor of Wayne Modifies “Do Not Consume” Order

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – At approximately 3:30 pm this afternoon, Town of Wayne Mayor Danny Grace modified his “Do Not Consume” order to “Do Not Drink.” This order modification, which occurred after consultations with state and local health officials, allows for the resumption of all normal water uses except cooking and drinking. Residents have been asked not to utilize their water until completing a full residential flushing of their home.

While addressing this spill, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has received questions regarding polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) following the vandalism and transformer oil release at Appalachian Power’s East Lynn substation. It is important to clarify that no PCBs were detected in samples from the vandalized transformer or in preliminary testing of the Town of Wayne’s water system.





The previously reported PCB detections came from testing mineral oil found inside one of the undamaged transformers at the site. These transformers were not vandalized, did not leak, and did not release any material into the environment. The trace levels identified (1.3 and 1.8 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg)) are well below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold of 50 mg/kg used to classify equipment as a non-PCB transformer.





Additionally, samples collected from an excavation pit onsite also found a low-level PCB reading of 2.1 mg/kg - also well below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold of 50 mg/kg used to classify equipment as a non-PCB transformer. This specific compound was not detected in any of the three transformers. The pit remains isolated and under strict control to prevent any possible release. Follow-up sampling by WVDEP confirmed that no PCBs have entered the surrounding watershed.





Latest WVDEP results from in-stream sampling, finding no PCB detections, can be found here





The West Virginia Department of Health has also conducted PCB testing of finished water within the Wayne water system, which resulted in no detections. Please see the included table for more information:













Separately, WVDEP and the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are investigating a new, unrelated incident at Lexington Coal Company’s Rock Springs Mining Complex in Wayne County. WVDEP staff observed that less than 10 gallons of residual mineral oil leaked from a transformer. The material was contained to the immediate area and did not reach any receiving streams.





WVDEP collected samples to confirm those observations. Had any material reached the stream, it would have been intercepted by existing containment structures and detected at downstream monitoring points.





Water distribution sites for the Town of Wayne are as follows:





Wayne Town Hall: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

East Lynn Fire Department: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Old Save A Lot store at Dunrovin: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Water buffaloes are available at the Wayne Town Hall and East Lynn distribution locations for residents to fill personal water jugs and containers.

Early closures will be announced through Wayne’s social media and cell phone alert system. People may register for cell phone alerts by texting WENS to 78015.

Please note that any health concerns in relation to this incident should be brought to the attention of your primary care provider.





