2021-02-01 10:15:10.13 Neighbor's Grill Sells $1 Million Winning Scratchers Ticket

2021-02-01 10:15:10.13

A Missouri Lottery “Show Me $1,000,000” Scratchers ticket worth $1 million was sold at Neighbor’s Grill, 9995 W. Florissant Ave., in St. Louis.

Matthews Deloch of St. Louis claimed the top prize in the Lottery’s St. Louis office on Jan. 22.

“Show Me $1,000,000” is a $10 Scratchers game with over $26.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $1 million and four second tier prizes of $50,000.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more.