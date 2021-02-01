Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021-02-01 12:44:09.82 Father and Sons Split $1 Million Mega Millions Prize

A $1 million prize from the Jan. 22 Mega Millions drawing was claimed by Stephen Field of St. Louis and his two sons – Charles Field of St. Louis and John Field of Charlestown, Massachusetts. They claimed the prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on Jan. 25.

Their ticket – purchased at Schnucks Market, 12756 Olive Blvd. in St. Louis – matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Jan. 22 to win the $1 million prize. The winning numbers were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60. The Mega Ball number was 24.

The Fields’ win marked the 18th time a Missouri Lottery ticket has won the million-dollar “Match Five” prize.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $29 million went to education programs in the county.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $42 million.   

