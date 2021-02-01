2021-02-01 13:46:32.14 St. Louis Woman Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-02-01 13:46:32.14

Carolyn McMiller of St. Louis recently claimed a $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “Holiday Cash” Scratchers game. The winning ticket was purchased at Schnuck’s Market, 2030 Dorsett Road, in St. Louis.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.