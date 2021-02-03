Smile CBD Launches New Vegan CBD Products and CBD Affiliate Program
“the truth is, almost 50% of Smile CBD consumers sign up for a monthly subscription plan because they can physically feel the net benefit of taking our products daily”.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile CBD has responded to a rapid increase in consumer demand for wellness-oriented cannabidiol products with a targeted expansion plan that includes new products and broader reach in the health & wellness e-commerce space. By adding two bold new flavors of premium vegan CBD oil and gummy CBD products to their lineup, Smile is positioned to expand their production and digital sales by marketing their CBD oil tinctures, topical lotions, and edible gummies to new publications and e-commerce outlets.
— David Jiang, CEO
To capitalize on this opportunity, Smile is launching a brand-new affiliate partnership program to promote their brand and reach new customers seeking health-conscious CBD supplements. Smile’s affiliate program will allow marketing partners to earn lucrative commissions from one of the fastest-growing sectors on the web today.
CBD products have topped $238 million in US sales alone and there are more CBD marketing & advertising firms than ever before capitalizing on the incredible growth in this industry. This creates a momentous opportunity for Smile to gain significant market share for a low cost, adding value for both customers and prospective investors.
A recent report showed that the industry overall, is still projected to substantially grow in the next several years. That's great news for cannabidiol oil producers. They're bullish on the emergence of CBD as a complementary alternative therapy to traditional medicine. The worldwide CBD market is valued at 553.7 million US$ in 2019 and is expected to reach 4268.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.
The brand's mission is to help people stay in the present moment, grounded, and relaxed with their all-natural CBD products. They do it with a 100% organic formula of CBD, vitamins, and minerals to give Americans a great natural alternative to over-the-counter pharmaceuticals. The products they offer start with American-grown, organic hemp. Smile’s CBD isolate is 100% organic and contains absolutely no THC. It's formulated using non-GMO ingredients and is GMP-certified for quality control.
Smile doesn't stop with organic oils and CBD products. They add valuable vitamins and minerals that we are lacking in today's modern world. Specifically, they are: omegas, vitamin B12, vitamin D3, and magnesium. Smile’s organic CBD tinctures contain the marvelous properties of cannabidiol along with omegas, ginseng, B12, and 5-HTP. These all-natural compounds promote focus, immunity, and overall health. Smile CBD isolate has a plethora of health benefits for our bodies' endocannabinoid system. CBD has been known to help with sleep, anxiety, stress, and insomnia. It also helps with appetite, mood, and memory.
Founder and CEO, David Jiang has created a culture at Smile that stands as a cornerstone of progress for the company. Jiang’s philosophy is that of building natural brand loyalty by creating products that truly meet the needs of consumers and the complex feelings we all face as humans on a daily basis. “When Smile began, there was a void when it came to brand loyalty in the CBD market that needed to be filled” Jiang says. “Every brand in the space was touting ‘quality CBD’ while their consumers consistently complained about feeling little to no positive effect, this is why new brands continue to emerge on any given day, because consumers are continuously on the hunt for CBD that makes them feel better, leaving loyalty to no brand until they do”. He went on, “the truth is, almost 50% of Smile CBD consumers sign up for a monthly subscription plan because they can physically feel the net benefit of taking our products daily”.
Smile’s coordinated release of new products with a new affiliate partnership program creates an exciting opportunity for investors and marketers to gain foothold in the hyper-competitive CBD space with a product that successfully differentiates itself from some of the biggest players in the industry.
Visit ReasontoSmile.com to learn more about Smile’s unique all-natural CBD products and their bold mission to empower you to take control of your mind and find clarity. Contact their team today to find out how you or your business can become an early adopter in the brand-new Smile affiliate partnership program and start earning some of the most lucrative affiliate commissions in this growing niche.
Tyler Giroud
Reason to Smile CBD
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook