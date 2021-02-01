ANDREW STEELE, CEO OF LighthousePE, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine Interview Series
LightHousePE is such a great idea to help companies. It is a wonderful marketing and technology platform!"SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANDREW STEELE, CEO OF LighthousePE, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE

— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
Andrew Steele Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.
Andrew Steele, the newly-appointed CEO of mobile marketing platform LighthousePE, has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.
Steele joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, he discusses new initiatives at LighthousePE, what makes the proximity engagement company different than its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Steele joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series.
Steele says, “It was an honor to talk with with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob for the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.” Steele continues, “If the last year has taught us anything, it is how critical it is for businesses to maintain and even strengthen the relationships they’ve worked so hard to build with their customers, regardless of where they might be. LighthousePE is unique in its ability to help businesses of any size do just that with the power of highly personalized mobile engagement, and I really enjoyed the opportunity to share our story.”
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Andrew Steele was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and founders, can learn from the leadership position of LighthousePE. Andrew Steele is a very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how LighthousePE is forging a new path of leadership in the small to medium sized business application and engagement space.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
