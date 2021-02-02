February Heavy Equipment and Truck Consignment Auction set by Assiter Auctioneers
Make plans to bid and purchase equipment to be ready for the upcoming spring rush.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces their February heavy equipment and truck consignment auction featuring consignments from the City of Amarillo and XCEL Energy on Friday, February 26 at 10 am according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“This late winter auction also includes consignments from the City of Pampa, US Bankruptcy Courts, Banks, Credit Unions, Corporations, Companies, Individual Consigners and others,” said Assiter. “The Assiter Heavy Equipment Auction has become a go to event for the purchase and sale of construction and farm equipment, trucks and other items. Make plans to bid and purchase equipment to be ready for the upcoming spring rush.”
The February 26 auction features heavy equipment, contractor equipment, vehicles, trucks, recreational vehicles, agricultural machinery, trailers, and much more,” said Dwayne Marchbanks, Assiter Auctioneers general manager. “Consignments for this auction will be accepted until Friday, February 19th. Contact us now for maximum advertising exposure.”
Consignments include: air compressors, welders /welding supplies, autos, pickups, suv’s, vans, boom /crane trucks, digger derrick trucks, dump trucks, other specialty trucks, refuse trucks, truck tractors, fifth wheel trailers, forklifts, skid steers, landscaping /lawn and garden equipment, farm equipment, and more.
Notable consignments include:
- 1966 Chevrolet Impala 2 Door Sedan
- 2001 International Digger Derrick Truck
- 2010 Peterbilt 348 Digger Derrick Truck
- 2014 Freightliner M2 112 Medium Duty Truck
- Over 30 Pickups
- 2015 Kenworth T800
- Clark GCS25MC Forklift
- And much, much more.
“The auction is conveniently located at the Assiter Auctioneers Auction Facility at 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX 79015 which is on the West side of Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Canyon, Texas,” said Marchbanks.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
For more information about consigning to this auction or the auction in general, call Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
