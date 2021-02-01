Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jerico Explorations Inc. Announces Change in Management

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerico Explorations Inc. (“Jerico” or the “Company”) announces that effective February 1, 2021, Pamela Egger has resigned from the board of directors of the Company.

The Company also wishes to officially announce the resignation of two of its former directors who have since resigned but whose resignations have not been publicly announced. These former directors are Greg Poleman, who resigned effective April 5, 2013, and Alan Stevenson who resigned effective November 10, 2013. The Company would like to thank each of them for their valuable contributions to the Company and wish them every success in their future endeavors.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Nikolai Vassev, Sidonio Goncalves, and Josh Kasakevich have been appointed to the board of directors. Nikolai Vassev has also been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

About Jerico

The Company is a junior mining company that acquires and explores mineral resource properties such as zinc, copper, gold, silver, and other metals.

For additional information: Nikolai Vassev President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director T: 778-772-1751 E: nikolaivassev@gmail.com

Nikolai Vassev
Jerico Explorations Inc.
nikolaivassev@gmail.com

