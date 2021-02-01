KIMBERLY AND WARREN GRIFFIN, THE MOTIVATIONAL EDITOR IN CHIEF AND CO-EDITOR OF BULLY MAGAZINE, DOTCOM MAGAZINE INTERVIEW

Kimberly and Warren Griffin, Editor in Chief and Co-Editor, Bully Magazine, a DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview The Power Of Zoom Interview Issue DotCom Magazine Interview Series The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series The DotCom Magazine PR Issue

KIMBERLY AND WARREN GRIFFIN, THE MOTIVATIONAL EDITOR IN CHIEF AND CO-EDITOR OF BULLY MAGAZINE, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE

Kimberly and Warren Griffin are a powerhouse team at Bully Magazine!” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimberly and Warren Griffin , the dynamic editors of BULLY MAGAZINE , have been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.Kimberly and Warren Griffin of BULLY MAGAZINE join other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Kimberly and Warren Griffin discuss the new initiatives at BULLY MAGAZINE, what makes the magazine different, and share thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Kimberly and Warren Griffin join other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series.Kimberly Griffin says, “Being interviewed on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series was really amazing. We really enjoyed the time speaking with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob, about empowerment and new initiatives at BULLY MAGAZINE.” Kimberly Griffin continues, “Warren and I are so excited to help empower people through BULLY MAGAZINE.”Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Kimberly and Warren Griffin was remarkably impressive and powerful. Anyone, especially CEO’s and founders, can learn from Kimberly and Warren in their passion for BULLY MAGAZINE. Kimberly and Warren Griffin are a very impressive force in the motivational and inspiration field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how BULLY MAGAZINE is forging a new path of leadership in helping people with compassion and love.”DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

