CIVATREE OPENS 'ART OF THE POSSIBLE' SESSIONS TO THE PUBLIC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Civatree Technologies is now offering free “Art of the Possible” custom whiteboard sessions to current and future SAP HANA & S/4 HANA customers, wherever they are in their SAP operational journeys. These virtual meetings enable all levels, from technical to decision maker, to discuss best practice solutions with Civatree’s SAP on VMware experts, with a focus on better business outcomes, including reducing TCO of SAP.
Civatree began offering private “Art of the Possible” meetings to select VMware and Dell clients running SAP in early 2019, both onsite and online – the offering gained popularity during the Covid pandemic, and Civatree is now offering them to a wider audience in a virtual-only format. Civatree launched a public [5-minute video] on February 1, 2021 detailing their Art of the Possible sessions, suggesting potential 1-hour topic ideas commonly requested by current and past clients – these include Automating SAP on VMware, Enhanced Disaster Recovery for SAP, SAP Specific Cloud Enablement Options, Keeping SAP on VMware Healthy, and the Road to SAP HANA.
“Art of the Possible” sessions are not sales calls, webinars, or seminars – they are interactive sessions. Civatree experts start with a Q&A session to get a baseline picture of where an organization is and where they want to be. Then the team sketches solutions specific to the business based on other SAP client experiences utilizing industry best practices. Sessions focus on solving today’s efficiency challenges as well as cost savings.
Civatree’s ‘Art of the Possible’ is grounded in best-practices and is customized to unique business requirements and operational realities. This is not a one-size fits all approach but is a purpose built, scalable architectural design and deployment methodology that delivers real world success and real-world business benefits.
Businesses with SAP HANA or S/4 HANA, or those working toward moving databases to SAP HANA, are encouraged to submit requests for Art of the Possible to info@civatree.com, or inquire with their VMware or Dell contacts.
ABOUT CIVATREE TECHNOLOGIES
Civatree Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of ESI Technologies, is the leading SAP on VMware services partner and the preferred SAP services organization of Dell Technologies. Civatree offers solutions to meet customers’ needs wherever they are in their SAP or SAP HANA journey, providing services and products that modernize SAP deployments, from migrations to cloud enablement, automation, and disaster-recovery. Whether it is designing and architecting or conducting a health-check to help improve and transform an existing environment, Civatree is the trusted advisor throughout the journey. Through Civatree’s collective experience, they deliver innovative solutions that greatly reduce costs and enable customers to capitalize on solving today’s SAP efficiency challenges.
Civatree is based in Toronto, Ontario and Miami, FL.
Jennifer Oddo
