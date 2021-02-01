SUSAN FALL, TRUCKING TECHNOLOGY EXPERT AND FOUNDER OF LAUNCHIT PR, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Susan Fall knows trucking technology. What a great conversation with a worldwide leader!”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Fall, the dynamic President and Founder of LAUNCHIT PR, has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
Susan Fall, President and Founder of LAUNCHIT PR, joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Susan Fall discusses new initiatives at LAUNCHIT PR, what makes the company different from its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Susan Fall joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the video series.
Susan Fall says, “Being interviewed on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series was awesome. I really enjoyed the time speaking with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob, about entrepreneurship and LaunchIt but I especially enjoyed the opportunity to talk about the trucking industry and the role technology plays in it.”
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Susan Fall was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and founders in the trucking and logistics arena, can learn from the leadership position of LaunchIt PR. Susan Fall is a very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how LAUNCHIT PR is forging a new path of leadership in the transportation technology and public relations space.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
