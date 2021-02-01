There were 640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,997 in the last 365 days.
FDLE requesting information on Osceola use-of-force investigation
News Provided By
February 01, 2021, 19:45 GMT
Share This Article
February 1, 2021
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – At the request of Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, FDLE is investigating the officer use of force at Liberty High School last week.
We are asking anyone with information, or those who witnessed the use of force or who may have video, before, during or after the incident, please contact FDLE Orlando at (800) 226-8521.
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
You just read:
FDLE requesting information on Osceola use-of-force investigation
News Provided By
February 01, 2021, 19:45 GMT
Share This Article
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.