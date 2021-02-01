Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDLE requesting information on Osceola use-of-force investigation

February 1, 2021   KISSIMMEE, Fla. – At the request of Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, FDLE is investigating the officer use of force at Liberty High School last week.     We are asking anyone with information, or those who witnessed the use of force or who may have video, before, during or after the incident, please contact FDLE Orlando at (800) 226-8521.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001    

