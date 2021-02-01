Media Release: Almost 300 Children Enrolled in Katie Beckett Program

Almost 300 Children Enrolled in Katie Beckett Program

Report to legislature details enrollment figures since program launch in late November

NASHVILLE—The Division of TennCare and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) announced that more than 290 children have been enrolled in the Katie Beckett Program since it opened for applications in late November 2020.

To date, families have submitted 849 applications for the program through the TennCare Connect website.

“I’m proud of the tireless work and collaboration that allowed us to rapidly launch this program after federal approval,” said DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner. “Families across Tennessee are already seeing the financial, physical and emotional relief this program can provide.”

The Katie Beckett Program is a program for children with disabilities and/or complex medical needs who are not currently Medicaid eligible because of their parent’s income or assets. Tennessee’s Katie Beckett Program has two parts. Part A provides Medicaid services to children with the most significant disabilities or complex medical needs. Part B is a Medicaid diversion program, which means children are not enrolled in Medicaid, but receive a capped package of supports of up to $10,000 annually to help cover the cost of private insurance or care their insurance does not cover.

State law requires TennCare and DIDD to submit a report to the Tennessee General Assembly annually providing information on program enrollment and expenditures. In addition to those numbers, the report details stakeholder input and outreach efforts to educate public about the program. You can find that full report at: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/tenncare/documents/KBAnnualReport21.pdf.

“We’ve seen great success with this initial program launch,” said TennCare director Stephen Smith. “We will build on this success to ensure as many families as possible can receive the tremendous support and assistance that the Katie Beckett program is designed to provide.”

The Katie Beckett Program was passed by the General Assembly and signed into law in May 2019. The program was launched on November 23, 2020, three weeks after receiving federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Families who are interested in applying can fill out a self-referral form on the TennCare Connect website. Once the referral is completed, a DIDD case manager will contact them to follow up and continue the assessment process.

Find more information about the Katie Beckett Program at: https://www.tn.gov/didd/katie-beckett-waiver.html and https://www.tn.gov/tenncare/long-term-services-supports/katie-beckett-waiver.html

About the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is the state agency responsible for administering services and support to Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Every day, the department strives to support approximately 12,000 people to live rewarding and fulfilling lives through Medicaid waiver Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), state operated ICF/IIDs, and the Family Support Program. DIDD also provides services to children ages birth up to age three with disabilities or developmental delays through the Tennessee Early Intervention System (TEIS), and children under the age of 18 with disabilities or complex medical needs through Part B of the Katie Beckett Program. The department supports all Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities live the lives they envision for themselves by ensuring people are free to exercise rights, engage with their broader communities and experience optimal health. DIDD is the first state service delivery system in the nation to receive Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation from the Council on Quality and Leadership. It has also been recognized as a national leader in its efforts to increase competitive, community-based employment outcomes for people with disabilities and its commitment to enhancing independence through Enabling Technology.

About TennCare

TennCare is the state of Tennessee’s Medicaid program which provides health insurance to approximately 1.5 million low-income Tennesseans including pregnant women, children, caretaker relatives of dependent children and older adults, and adults with disabilities. With a satisfaction rating above 90 percent since 2009 TennCare provides health insurance, including long-term services and supports, through the use of managed care.