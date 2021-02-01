Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Calgary Estate, a Former Filming Set and Residence to Leonardo DiCaprio

209 Pinnacle Ridge Place SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada Custom-built estate on 2 acres Old-world artistry and luxurious finishes Private master wing 20 minutes from Downtown Calgary

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 209 Pinnacle Ridge SW in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, featured in the award winning Fargo mini-series and residence to Leonardo DiCaprio during his filming of The Revenant, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Vivienne Huisman of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

Previously offered for $8.5M million CAD, the property sold after an active auction on January 27.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 43 days prior to the sale resulted in over 48,000-plus website/page views, 1,036 prospects, 82 open house tours, 26 qualified showings, and 3 bidders.

Built with custom elegance, 209 Pinnacle Ridge Place SW features understated stone and stucco, while craftsmanship and old-world artistry come alive inside. Opulent coffered ceilings, wide-plank hardwood floors, hand-crafted Venetian plaster walls, and a blend of the finest imported and local materials imbue sophisticated luxury across more than 10,000 square feet. The spacious, south-facing courtyard is set amongst a landscape of scenic Rocky Mountain views, the perfect backdrop for outdoor entertaining. Escape to a serene and private master wing, featuring a cozy sitting room with a fireplace and a luxurious spa bath custom designed for two.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of 209 Pinnacle Ridge SW will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

