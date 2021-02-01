OAKMONT SENIOR LIVING PLANS ITS SECOND SET OF VACCINE CLINICS
All current and new residents at Oakmont’s 34 California and Nevada luxury communities are eligible to receive a first or second dose in FebruaryIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakmont Senior Living, which operates 34 luxury communities in California and Las Vegas with an additional 10 communities in development, will hold its second round of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in February. All residents, including new move-ins, and team members are eligible to receive the vaccine, even if they missed the first vaccination clinics earlier this month. The vaccinations will be offered in the comfort of each senior living community, under the care of its medical director and with corresponding celebrations to commemorate the important occasion.
“Just as Oakmont Senior Living was quick to adapt safety and health protocols to keep residents safe early on in the pandemic, we also were among the first to begin a coordinated vaccination effort in January,” said Crystal Robinson, the company’s chief marketing officer. “To date, Oakmont has administered an estimated 2,700 vaccines to residents and team members.”
Oakmont’s vaccine clinics are scheduled to be held throughout the month of February at all 34 communities pending vaccine availability. The clinics take place on site at each community eliminating the uncertainty in securing vaccine appointments and the need to leave the premises.
“The ease and convenience of our vaccination process is another benefit we can offer prospective residents thinking about making the transition to an Oakmont community,” said Robinson. “The clinics are just one of the ways we demonstrate a commitment to keeping residents safe and healthy, while delivering on our high standards of hospitality, luxury and service.”
In preparation for the second round of vaccines, Oakmont’s Medical Director. Dr. John Geiss. will lead a webinar on February 11 to educate and answer questions about the vaccine. This webinar is open to the public and readers are encouraged to visit the website or call the Oakmont community near them for more information.
“Our three-pronged approach to the vaccines has been educate, promote and celebrate,” said Robinson. “We are encouraging residents and their families to share in the excitement and optimism around the vaccines and what it means for the future.”
Oakmont’s successful, coordinated implementation of coronavirus safety protocols, including a multi-discipline task force, dedicated medical director and move-in protocols calling for enhanced screening and quarantining, has enabled its senior living communities to continue to serve residents without restricting move-ins during the pandemic.
