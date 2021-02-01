Proposed Spring Load Restrictions for 2021

PIERRE, S.D. - Spring Load Restrictions in South Dakota can be placed on state and county highways and roads between Feb. 15 – April 30, 2021. A map of state proposed spring load restrictions and a list of county roads are posted at: https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/of-interest/spring-load-restrictions and on the SDDOT’s 5-1-1 website https://sd511.org/. The public should note county roads are not mapped but listed on our DOT webpage.

The effective date of the load restrictions is determined by weather and road conditions. When restrictions go into effect, a notice will be sent out and posted on the spring load restriction page of the Department of Transportation website at https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/of-interest/spring-load-restrictions.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over any load restriction signs in place. For further information or a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the DOT at 605-773-3571.

Individuals can subscribe to an email list to receive Spring Load Limit Restriction information electronically. To subscribe go to:

https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS

Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the list, visit the same site, click Unsubscribe and enter the information and email you subscribed with.

For more information, contact Dan Varilek, Winter Operations Engineer, at (605) 773-2153 or by email at daniel.varilek@state.sd.us.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

--30--