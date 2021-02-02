The Squires Group, Inc. Wins ClearlyRated’s 2021 Best of Staffing® Client, Employee and Talent Awards

Our Sixth Year Winning Since 2012

ANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced today that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client, Employee and Talent Awards for providing excellent service to their clients, employees and placed talent. ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings by their clients, employees, and the candidates they’ve helped find jobs. On average, clients and candidates of the winning staffing firms are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those with non-winning staffing firms.

“Going into 2020, we were making plans to celebrate our 25th anniversary—a milestone year for our team. Instead, 2020 turned out to be one of the most turbulent in modern history. Fortunately, our staff was able to seamlessly work remotely because of strategic technology investments we’ve made over the years,” says Nancy Squires, CEO of TSGi. Nancy adds, “We also had to prioritize our client and consultants’ needs above all else, while ensuring our employees were able to stay safe, focused and find ways to keep team morale up. There’s a saying “gold gets its shine after going through fire.” And shine we did while winning three awards in 2020. It really shines a light on the trust we’ve earned with our clients, our consultants dedication to delivery, and the resiliency of our infrastructure team. I dedicate this award to everyone at The Squires Group,” adds Nancy.

Eric Galasso, President of TSGi added “With the Mid-Atlantic region issuing stay at home orders, we had to move lightning fast. In response, our leadership team made several quick tactical moves as we started working remotely. Those decisions ensured that we stayed on point for talent delivery and continuous support for our field consultants. We also pivoted quickly to daily video scrum calls to ensure that our team understood our client priorities. Finally, we continued to invest in training and new technology throughout the year. As a result, our team delivered impressive growth in one of the most challenging years of their professional lives. I am really proud of our team at The Squires Group.”

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on The Squires Group, please visit https://www.squiresgroup.com/.