Chasewood Realty, Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team conducts successful Annual Kick-off Meeting and Award Ceremony

2020 Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team Award Winners. North Palm Beach Realtors, Chasewood Realty Real Estate Agency.

In this photograph, from left, Rick Kendrick, Team Leader; Sean Huley, Rookie of the Year; Jen Weigh, Success Team Member of the Year; Kitty Hamilton, Realtor of the Year; Kelly Schultz, Impact Awardee; and, Karey Kendrick, Broker.

Chasewood Realty, North Palm Beach Real Estate Agency. Photo of the Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team and the Agent Award Winners from 2020 from left, Karey Kendrick, Broker and Co-Owner Chasewood Realty; Kelly Schultz, Impact Awardee; Jen Weigh, Success Te

In this photograph, from left, Karey Kendrick, Broker and Co-Owner Chasewood Realty; Kelly Schultz, Impact Awardee; Jen Weigh, Success Team Member of the Year; Kitty Hamilton, Realtor of the Year; Sean Huley, Rookie of the Year; and, Rick Kendrick, Team L

Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team participated in 2020 StepTember Fundraising Challenge for Cerebral Palsy. North Palm Beach Realtors

Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team, North Palm Beach Florida based Real Estate Sales Team, participated in 2020 StepTember Fundraising Challenge for Cerebral Palsy.

In recognition of 2020 achievements, Rick Kendrick, Team Leader of the Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team, North Palm Beach Florida awards top Real Estate Agents.

We felt it appropriate to celebrate the individual successes of our team members. Without their superior dedication and positive attitudes, the growth of the organization would be impossible.”
— Rick Kendrick, Team Leader & Co-Owner of Chasewood Realty, Inc.®
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the growth and milestones of the previous year, Rick Kendrick, Team Leader of the Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team, Chasewood Realty celebrated its Annual Kick-off Team Meeting January 11, 2021 with acknowledgement of the team members who most contributed to the growth of the organization in 2020. The meeting also served as the formal launch for the New Year as Rick unveiled what’s to come in 2021.

The highlight of the day was an awards ceremony, where outstanding Team Members were awarded with distinctions. The awards given during the Kick-Off Meeting were the following: Kelly Schultz, Impact Award; Sean Huley, Rookie of the Year; Jennifer Weigh, Success Team Member of the Year; Kitty Hamilton, Realtor of the Year; and, Esper Centeno, Virtual Assistant of the Year.

Live streamed via Microsoft Teams for its Virtual Workers, Rick, delivered his message on the value of gratitude for one’s blessings, highlighting how he has been blessed to be surrounded by good and hard-working people.

Chasewood Realty recognizes its employees who showed excellent performance of their duties, commitment to the team and persevering through challenges amidst the pandemic.

If you are considering a move in the South Florida call the Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team at 561-408-0904.

About the Company:
Chasewood Realty, Inc.® is a residential real estate agency headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida founded in 2009. Serving Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, Singer Island, Palm Beach, Juno Beach, West Palm Beach and the surrounding cities in Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie Counties.

Join the Company:
Rick Kendrick is focused on building an elite team of top producing real estate sales associates. Aware of the high failure rate of agents in the business and the inability of a solo agent to properly service clients, Rick is building a team where each team member is able to focus on his or her strengths. Through this specialization, Rick is able to create an exceptional homeselling experience that puts more money in our client's pocket. If you are considering a career in residential real estate sales, Rick's team is currently recruiting.

Karey Kendrick
Chasewood Realty, Inc. ®
+1 561-408-0904
Rick Kendrick Real Estate Agent & Team, Your Home Sold GUARANTEED or We'll Buy it!* *Rick and Seller must agree on Price and Closing Date at time of Listing.

Chasewood Realty, Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team conducts successful Annual Kick-off Meeting and Award Ceremony

