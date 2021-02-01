Westminster / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100429
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/31/2021 @ 1952 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100, Whitingham
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Stephen Dix
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a report of three males fighting on the side walk of Vermont Route 100 in Whitingham.
Upon investigation it was determined that Stephen Dix and two other males had been arguing and the argument became physical. Dix had left the scene prior to Troopers arriving and was later located at his residence.
Dix was cited for Disorderly Conduct and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on March 16, 2021 at 1100 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: March 16, 2021
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.