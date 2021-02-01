Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B100429

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor                          

STATION: Westminster                      

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/31/2021 @ 1952 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100, Whitingham

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Stephen Dix                                           

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a report of three males fighting on the side walk of Vermont Route 100 in Whitingham.

 

Upon investigation it was determined that Stephen Dix and two other males had been arguing and the argument became physical. Dix had left the scene prior to Troopers arriving and was later located at his residence.

 

Dix was cited for Disorderly Conduct and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on March 16, 2021 at 1100 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 16, 2021           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

