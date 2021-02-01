eCycle Solutions expands footprint in Ontario through acquisition of metals recycling company
MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCycle has acquired GreenGo Recycling Depot, a metals recycling leader in Barrie, Ontario. Through this acquisition, eCycle will gain access to a greater volume of marketable commodities and will strengthen its selling power when working with downstream customers and clients.
“As a reputable metals recycler, GreenGo is a great partner that will support the diversification of our business and allow us to expand the services available to our valued customers,” says Michael Collins, President and Chief Executive Officer of eCycle Solutions.
eCycle Solutions, Canada’s largest electronics recycling company, will be able to accept recyclable products at GreenGo’s two locations outside the Greater Toronto Area. This will expand eCycle’s reach in acquiring material and sending it to the company’s Mississauga, Ontario, site for processing.
Terry Steine, president and owner of GreenGo, has more than 30 years of experience in the electronics and metals recycling business. He will join eCycle’s senior leadership team as Senior Director, Strategic Sourcing. He’ll work closely with the team to drive business growth and develop strategies to ensure the company’s service offering is successful. He will play a pivotal role in enhancing the combined business capabilities of eCycle and GreenGo.
“Since I acquired GreenGo six years ago, we have served Southern Ontario with a keen focus on non-ferrous metal and electronic collection,” says Steine. “With this new transaction, we hope to expand our model to support the growing demand for community recycling of all commodities nationwide. Our companies share a passion for a better world and I’m thrilled to be forming this partnership.”
“This acquisition represents a major step in supporting the people of Ontario in their recycling efforts,” adds Collins. “I’m very proud of my team’s role in completing this acquisition, and I’m looking forward to working with the GreenGo staff to exceed expectations this year and beyond.”
