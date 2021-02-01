United Hardware to fuel eCommerce growth with Ignitiv and Kibo

“Building a modern personalized eCommerce site is a strategic push to enable our dealer stores to present a better omni-channel experience for our customers”

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignitiv, a leading eCommerce agency is proud to announce the addition of a new customer, United Hardware. Ignitiv will deliver to United Hardware, a state-of-the-art eCommerce solution powered by Kibo Commerce’s Unified Commerce platform. United Hardware aims to use eCommerce as a driver for, both, business growth and enhancement of customer experience. Once live in Q3 2021, the site will allow customers to get rich product information, check for availability in nearby stores and buy online to pick up in stores. Store managers will also get the flexibility to communicate their offers and promotions.

Doug Audette, CEO of United Hardware, said, “Building a modern personalized eCommerce site is a strategic push to enable our dealer stores to present a better omni-channel experience for our customers”.

Rajib Das, CEO of Ignitiv, added, “With our home improvement industry eCommerce solution built on Kibo, we are delivering, within budget and time the solution that enables United Hardware to execute on growth and customer experience”.

United Hardware Distributing Co. is a dealer-owned corporation based in Plymouth, Minnesota which provides distribution services for about 610 member-owned stores operating under the Hardware Hank trade name.

