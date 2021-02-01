inGen Dynamics Announces Transition from an Early-Stage Startup to an Emerging Growth Company
inGen Dynamics Announces the Expansion of its Robotics Portfolio as it Transitions from an Early-Stage Startup to an Emerging Growth Company
We’re thrilled to finally share this exciting news about our new portfolio. It’s a true catalyst in our transformation from an early-stage startup to emerging growth company!”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGen Dynamics ( https://getaido.com ), a Palo Alto, based Robotics and AI company, has announced the expansion of its portfolio of innovative social and commercial robots, as it transforms from an early-stage startup, to a multi-product and multi-industry emerging growth company.
This follows the recent round of funding bringing the total funding commitment to $4 Million at the most recent valuation of $45 Million. The round was led by Altrium Capital and continues the fundraising momentum with previous investor rounds closed in 2019. The company will use the funds
to continue to expand adoption and to further develop its Dynamix™ platform and products.
Led by Arshad Hisham, Founder and CEO, InGen Dynamics is the creator of Aido Home Robot built on the Dynamic™ platform. Arshad is a serial entrepreneur, engineer, inventor, and the chief designer. He is also a frequent speaker on the Robotics most recently as a keynote speaker at the annual IEEE Robotics Symposium (Columbia University), Boston Consulting Group's annual AI ( Chicago ) machine learning event, City of Tomorrow Summit ( New York ) as well as at the industry leading Robo-Business ( San Jose) event among others.
“We believe the world is complicated enough. We believe in elegant design, ease of use, and unrivaled user experience.” said Eric Egnet, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “Every product we make is designed to simplify, streamline, and improve lives. Our AI enabled Robots, operate in many of today’s most essential markets including healthcare, education, security, and personal robotics”.
inGen Dynamics’ new portfolio lineup includes:
1. Fari ( https://farirobot.com )is a healthcare companion that offers a solution to monitor health vitals and can assist in elderly care and chronic pain management.( A $43.2 billion market by 2028 )
2. Senpai ( https://senpairobot.com ) is the newest arrival to inGen's family. A highly personalized and interactive educational friend, he makes children’s learning fun and aids in their cognitive development. ( A $19 billion market by 2025 )
3. Sentinel Prime ( https://sentinelprime.one ) is the company’s new video analytics product focused on the Surveillance and Security segment. ( A $21 billion market by 2027 )
4. Aido ( https://aidorobot.com ) is a personal robot and the poster child of the inGen Dynamics family. ( Service Robotics is a $51.5 billion market by 2030. )
With these developments and recent funding commitments, inGen Dynamics is on track to hit a $100 Million valuation in 2021.
Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Junaise Kodiyalathu mentioned “With this new launch, the company is poised to continue its growth trajectory, market positioning, and innovation leadership.”
Ingen Dynamics products have been recognized by major associations including IEEE, Disney, Boston Consulting Group, and Robo-Business. They’ve been featured in Fortune, Forbes, PopSci, IEEE, BCG, Discovery, Business Insider, Yahoo! Finance, and Mashable.
Commenting on the announcement, Founder and CEO, Arshad Hisham stated "We’re thrilled to finally share this exciting news about our new portfolio. Our team has worked tirelessly to deliver these innovative products. It’s a true catalyst in our transformation from an early-stage startup to emerging growth company. There’s a positive outlook for the years ahead. It’s been a great start to 2021!"
