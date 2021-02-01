COVID-19 Daily Update 1-31-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 31, 2021, there have been 1,921,654 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 121,001 total cases and 2,024 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 47-year old male from Pleasants County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Wood County, a 59-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old female from Boone County, a 74-year old male from Marion County, and a 76-year old male from Jefferson County.

“The continued loss of beloved family members, neighbors and friends leaves a void in our hearts and in our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must work together and take every precaution to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,106), Berkeley (8,940), Boone (1,428), Braxton (744), Brooke (1,910), Cabell (7,100), Calhoun (214), Clay (352), Doddridge (406), Fayette (2,388), Gilmer (587), Grant (1,000), Greenbrier (2,253), Hampshire (1,395), Hancock (2,485), Hardy (1,219), Harrison (4,457), Jackson (1,573), Jefferson (3,351), Kanawha (11,088), Lewis (851), Lincoln (1,129), Logan (2,433), Marion (3,364), Marshall (2,816), Mason (1,634), McDowell (1,256), Mercer (3,914), Mineral (2,488), Mingo (1,925), Monongalia (7,114), Monroe (885), Morgan (880), Nicholas (1,055), Ohio (3,397), Pendleton (567), Pleasants (772), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,425), Putnam (3,835), Raleigh (4,186), Randolph (2,209), Ritchie (565), Roane (464), Summers (671), Taylor (1,017), Tucker (457), Tyler (573), Upshur (1,492), Wayne (2,372), Webster (257), Wetzel (1005), Wirt (328), Wood (6,530), Wyoming (1,583).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jackson County in this report.

The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.