PennDOT Adds Restrictions on Roadways in East Central PA

​

Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT has added restrictions on several roadways in in the east central region of Pennsylvania.

Speed limits are now restricted to 45 mph and commercial vehicles must move to the right lane on the following roadways: • US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties: • PA 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties; • Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties; • Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties; • Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

Tier 1 restrictions are now in effect on the following roadways: • US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties; • PA 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties.

Drivers are reminded that Tier 1 restrictions were placed earlier today and remain in effect on the following roadways: • Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties; • Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties; • Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County; and • Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and • Motorcycles.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511pa.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov.

# # #