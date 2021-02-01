Endorphinz Debuts Expert Panel To Support Customer Demand
We are creating better access to a specialized network of world class digital fitness and fitness streaming executives with our "Team of One" philosophy.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Endorphinz founders and team have worked with industry-leading fitness brands for decades. Endorphinz serves as a leading producer of content and brands with an expertise in fitness streaming. In continuing to advance solutions to the marketplace, the company has been assembling top industry executives in key services areas to facilitate and drive growth for digital fitness streaming. These world class experts bring a wealth of experience across the entirety of fitness services from connected fitness to live streaming, world class producers and directors, consumer marketing, program development, integration, and technology advancement.
“The industry is evolving the fastest it ever has! It’s a no brainer to inject top talent into our offering and leverage best in class resources to elevate our capabilities and add value to our customer offering by giving our customers access to an expert panel that many brands many not easily access. We currently have close to a dozen domain experts and we plan to continue to expand in specialized areas of need.” Says Endorphinz partner, Mike Hansen.
A great example of this is one of our hailed experts, Carlos Justiniano. Formerly the Chief Architect behind the FlyAnywhere Live Video and OnDemand Connected Fitness Platform at Flywheel Sports and later the VP of Engineering, Carlos spearheaded the creation of wearable fitness devices. He is a featured industry influencer and speaker who was awarded the 2005 Guinness World Record in Distributed Computation.
“I am pleased to be invited to join the Endorphinz expert panel as a Connected Fitness Advisor. The fitness industry is seeing a proliferation of connected products. However, delivering on-brand customer experiences online remains a technological challenge for most of the industry. Endorphinz has assembled a team with the experience to deliver on that challenge.” Says Carlos Justiniano.
The Endorphinz team of experts will guide brands to level up their digital strategy by solving ops and tech challenges, identifying opportunities to monetize and creating next generation products. This collaboration creates a more sophisticated value proposition for Endorphinz services that power fitness brands to scale their business and drive revenue. The company plans to continue to grow the expert panel as a way to provide additional value and support to the customers and the company vision as a whole.
Companies who would like to learn more about the Endorphinz Expert Panel or Experts who would like to meet the Endorphinz team may contact the company at 833. 227.4469 or visit www.endorphinz.net.
About Endorphinz
Endorphinz is building the fitness services company of tomorrow, to empower brands and artists in the digital age. The company offers the first fully integrated services of media production, publishing and talent fully dedicated to fitness streaming. For more information on Endorphinz, visit www.endorphinz.net.
